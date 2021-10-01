Contrasting Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Continental Resources and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.56 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -39.44 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 8 9 0 2.30 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $38.32, suggesting a potential downside of 16.96%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

