Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

