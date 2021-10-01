Comparing Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.81 $13.92 million $1.27 12.18

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Dividends

Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

