Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TBLA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of TBLA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

