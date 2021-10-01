Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $125.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.