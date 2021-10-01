Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $125.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.