ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

