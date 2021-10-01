Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

