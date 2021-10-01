Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

