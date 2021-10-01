Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPOKY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

