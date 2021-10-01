Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 983,652 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

