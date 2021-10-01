Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.