C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

