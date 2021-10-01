Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $17.50.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

