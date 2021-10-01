Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

RIO opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

