EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $188.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

EGP stock opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

