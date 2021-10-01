DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

DTM opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

