Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $515.78

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.78 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.74). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 492 ($6.43), with a volume of 501,345 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.20. The company has a market cap of £973.73 million and a P/E ratio of 92.83.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.