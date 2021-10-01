Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $933.25

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 933.25 ($12.19) and traded as low as GBX 417.20 ($5.45). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 421.20 ($5.50), with a volume of 7,031,339 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 933.25.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

