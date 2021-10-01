Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.86

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.86 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 127.89 ($1.67). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 316,374 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

