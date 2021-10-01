Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
