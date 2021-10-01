Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

