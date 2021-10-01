First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Head to Head Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Greenlight Capital Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.31 $10.42 million N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.52 $3.87 million N/A N/A

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlight Capital Re.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10% Greenlight Capital Re 8.87% 11.22% 3.73%

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

