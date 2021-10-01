Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 9,063.6% in September

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 9,063.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.