Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Increases By 6,790.6%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, an increase of 6,790.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OG opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52. Onion Global has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

