SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) versus Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head-To-Head Survey

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SkillSoft and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13% Elastic -21.54% -26.26% -11.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Elastic $608.49 million 22.48 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -112.87

SkillSoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SkillSoft and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60 Elastic 0 1 15 0 2.94

SkillSoft presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $183.47, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Summary

Elastic beats SkillSoft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

