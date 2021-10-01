UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €183.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €183.00 ($215.29) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

RI stock opened at €190.70 ($224.35) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €178.09.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

