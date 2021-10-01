Head to Head Contrast: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.81 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -22.13 Chubb $37.49 billion 2.03 $3.53 billion $7.31 23.73

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than AXIS Capital. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Chubb 1 3 11 1 2.75

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $179.69, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Chubb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 5.79% 4.11% 0.73% Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66%

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AXIS Capital pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Chubb beats AXIS Capital on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets. The Global Reinsurance

