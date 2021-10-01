Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RESN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

