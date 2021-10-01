Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $170.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $655.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.57 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $854.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

