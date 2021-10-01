Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $18.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $74.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.06 billion to $75.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.