Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Warrior Met Coal traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 10,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 855.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

