FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $337.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $394.99 and last traded at $391.80, with a volume of 2380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.29.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.