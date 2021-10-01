Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MBWM stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

