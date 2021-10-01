FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

