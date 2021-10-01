CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CBMB opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
About CBM Bancorp
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
