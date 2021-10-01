CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

