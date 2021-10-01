SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

