Morgan Stanley Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.25.

LOGI opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

