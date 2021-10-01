Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $111.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

