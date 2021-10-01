Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $111.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.50.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
