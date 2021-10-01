KeyCorp Trims Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Target Price to $44.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

