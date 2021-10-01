Cigna Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.19 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of CI opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.48. Cigna has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.