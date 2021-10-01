Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ALGM opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.