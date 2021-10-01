Critical Contrast: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 4.48 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -23.42

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 23.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group 22.33% -4.47% -3.60%

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

