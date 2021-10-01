JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,850 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,005 ($52.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,052.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,153.36. The company has a market cap of £103.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.