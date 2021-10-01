Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Afya stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

