Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,680” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

