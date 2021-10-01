Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

