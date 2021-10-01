Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of C$826.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.52.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

