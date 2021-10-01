Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce sales of $436.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 68.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 74.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $168.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

