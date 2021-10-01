Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$20.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.59 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

