TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Set at C$18.00 by CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a C$18.00 target price by CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.15. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

