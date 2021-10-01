Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.59

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.59 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 118,813 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

